Linear Assicurazioni (Unipol Group's direct insurance brand) is partnering with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), bringing together the world's largest usage-based insurance (UBI) group and the global leader in mobile telematics to launch the first Try-Before-You-Buy program for Italian drivers.

Since starting the first telematics program in 2005, Unipol has become the largest provider of telematics-based insurance policies, with more than four million UBI customers today.

Linear Assicurazioni, Unipol Group's direct insurance brand, announced today the launch of "Linear Drive&Save", a mobile-only program that invites drivers of all ages to demonstrate how safely they drive and receive up to a 15 percent discount on their car's insurance policy

The project has been developed with the technical support of Leithà, Unipol's solution factory that specializes in data science and computer science.

The Linear Drive&Save app uses CMT's DriveWell mobile sensing technology; it is easy to use and runs in the background after initial setup. The app collects driving behavior for five weeks, identifying and measuring risky events like speeding, hard braking, rapid acceleration, and phone distraction.

Leveraging Unipol's expertise in telematics insurance, Leithà analyzes this smartphone data and builds a unique risk profile for each driver. After the assessment period, drivers receive a discount to buy a new Linear car policy, based on how safely they drive.

CMT is the largest mobile telematics provider every month CMT analyzes billions of miles traveled by millions of drivers around the globe. With the most accurate data, the DriveWell platform measures distraction and other dangerous driving behaviors using a phone's sensors.

"We are delighted to work with CMT, their expertise and technical capabilities demonstrates mobile telematics is a promising solution for the Italian insurance market", says Andrea Rapetti, CEO of Linear Assicurazioni. "The Linear Drive&Save app enables good drivers to demonstrate they deserve to pay less for their car insurance."

"We are excited to partner with Unipol's Linear to create Italy's first behavior-based discount program," said William Powers, founder and CEO of CMT. "Unipol is a trailblazer in connected insurance and CMT is the perfect partner due to our history of pioneering innovations, decade-long experience, and large scale."

The new Drive&Save app is out now and can be downloaded on iOS or Android by any driver in Italy.

More information can be found https://assicurazione.linear.it/driveandsave.

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics

CMT is the world's largest smartphone telematics provider, powering more than 70 enterprise programs in 20 countries. Founded in 2010 based on MIT research, our technology serves several million drivers through our partnerships with leading insurers, rideshares, cellular carriers, personal safety companies, and automakers. CMT's telematics platform measures driving behavior to empower driver improvement and reduce risk, provides instant crash alerts and roadside assistance to drivers in need, and creates a smooth and efficient connected claims process. CMT's headquarters are in Cambridge, with offices in Milan, Seattle, Tokyo, Chennai, Budapest and London.

To learn more, visit www.cmtelematics.com.

About Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

Unipol is one of the biggest insurance groups in Europe and the leading company in Italy in the non-life insurance sector, (especially in the MV and health businesses), with total premiums of approximately €12.2bn, of which €7.9bn in non-Life and €4.3bn in life (2020 figures).

Unipol adopts an integrated offer strategy and covers the entire range of insurance and financial products, operating primarily through the subsidiary UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A, Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, visit www.unipol.it/en.

About Linear Assicurazioni

Linear Assicurazioni, established in 1996, is the online Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. company that specialises in the sale of insurance products over the phone and online. Linear offers customised rates, adjusted to reflect the multiple characteristics of the policyholders and their vehicles, adding a service that uses modern technology and highly professional agents. Direct premium income: €184,2m, 4th largest direct company in Italy. To learn more, visit https://www.linear.it/

About Leithà

Leithà is the Group's "solution factory" focused on maximising the value of the vast quantity of data held by the Group. Leithà intensively uses algorithms and innovative computing-based solutions, in order to gain and maintain a competitive advantage over competitors and keep up with a continuing changing market. To learn more, visit https://leitha.eu/

Contacts:

CMT Press Office

Deanna Brasolin

Email: deanna@dbrasolin.com

Mobile: +39 331 5204116



Unipol's Group Press Office

Media Relations

Email: pressoffice@unipol.it

Mobile: +39 051 5077705