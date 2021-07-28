Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half- year results 2021

Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter and half-year results 2021 will be released on 12 August 2021, 07:00 CET.





Jon Erik Engeset

The presentation will be held in English.



A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com after the presentation.

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act