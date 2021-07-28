Regulatory News:
Veolia (Paris:VIE):
PRESS RELEASE DATED JULY 28, 2021
CASH TENDER OFFER
for the shares of:
Suez
initiated by:
Veolia
presented by:
Crédit Agricole
HSBC
Advising and presenting Bank and Guarantor
Morgan Stanley
Bank of America
Advising and presenting Bank
Veolia is also advised by:
Messier and Associés
P/W/P
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank
citi
AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION RELATING IN PARTICULAR TO THE LEGAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF VEOLIA
Terms of the Offer
€19.85 per Suez share (distribution rights attached)
This press release was prepared by Veolia and made available to the public pursuant to Articles 231-28 I of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF
Important notice
In the event the number of shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Suez does not represent, following the Offer, or, if applicable, of the Reopened Offer, more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Suez, Veolia intends, within a period of ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice announcing the result of the Offer or, if applicable, at the latest within three (3) months following the closing of the Reopened Offer, in accordance with Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 232-4 and 237-1 to 237-10 of the AMF General Regulation, to implement a squeeze-out to acquire the Suez shares not tendered in the Offer in exchange for compensation equal to the Offer price, after adjustments, where applicable.
Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision regarding the tender offer for Suez shares dated July 20, 2021, granted visa no. 21-338 dated July 20, 2021 to the offer document prepared by Veolia.
Information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Veolia was filed with the AMF on July 27, 2021 and supplements the offer document prepared by Veolia.
The information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Veolia, as well as the offer document of Veolia, are available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the website of Veolia (www.veolia.com) and may be obtained free of charge from:
Veolia Environnement
21, rue La Boétie
or
30, rue Madeleine Vionnet
93300 Aubervilliers
France
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
France
HSBC Continental Europe
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
Bank of America Europe DAC (Branch in France)
This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. The distribution of this press release, the tender offer and acceptance of the tender offer may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons coming into possession of this press release must inform themselves of the applicable legal restrictions and comply with them. Veolia will not be liable for the violation of applicable legal restrictions
Contacts:
Group Press Relations:
Laurent Obadia Edouard de La Loyère
Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 85 23
edouard.de-la-loyere@veolia.com
Investors Analysts:
Ronald Wasylec Ariane de Lamaze
Tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80
investor-relations@veolia.com