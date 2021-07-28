With a view to attracting tourists from all over the world after the pandemic subsides, the Council for Promotion of Tourism in Asia (CPTA) is implementing the "Welcome to Asia Campaign". As part of this campaign, the "5th Photograph Contest" will be held from July 28 (Wednesday), 2021 and is based upon the theme of expressing the allure of the 9 Asian cities.

Council for Promotion of Tourism in Asia Implements "5th Photo Contest"; Expressing the Allure of 9 Major Cities (Photo: Business Wire)

Along with the implementation of this photo contest, the "Welcome to Asia Campaign" website has been renovated. This website not only accepts participants to the photo contest, but also introduces photographs based upon various monthly themes taken in the member cities (Bangkok, Delhi, Hanoi, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Metro Manila, Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, and Tomsk) of the "Welcome to Asia Campaign" in its "Monthly Photo Selection" section.

Welcome to Asia Campaign website: https://welcomeasia.jp/-

Application Overview

Photograph Theme

"Unforgettable memories from one of 9 cities in Asia"

Photograph Subjects

Photographs taken in any of the 9 member cities (Bangkok, Delhi, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Metro Manila, Seoul, Taipei, Tokyo, and Tomsk) of the Council for Promotion of Tourism in Asia. Photographs unrelated to the above mentioned cities will be excluded from this contest.

Application Period

From July 28 (Wednesday) at 2:00 pm to September 30 (Thursday), 2021 (Japan Standard Time)

Application Qualifications

All photographers, both professional and amateur, are welcome to participate in this contest.

Application Conditions

Please refer to the "Welcome to Asia Campaign" website at the link below for details about application conditions.

https://welcomeasia.jp/contest

Application Method

Please apply using the application form at the above website. Additionally, we also look forward to your posts on Instagram using the hashtag "wta_memories".

Awards

1 photograph from each of the 9 cities will be selected for a total of 9 photographs to receive the Best Photo Award. Furthermore, another 4 photographs will be chosen from each of the 9 cities for a total of 36 photographs to receive the Excellence Award.

Award-winning photographs will be posted on the campaign website.

Award Prizes

Awards are expected to be announced in early December 2021. Excellence Award recipients will receive hand towels adorned with family crest designs. Best Photo Award recipients will receive special prizes designated by each city.

About the Council for Promotion of Tourism in Asia (CPTA)

The "Welcome to Asia Campaign" is implemented by the Council for Promotion of Tourism in Asia. The CPTA promotes mutual exchange of information and aspires to create a network for tourism amongst the various member cities with a common goal of attracting tourists from Europe, North America, Oceania, ASEAN and other regions of the world.

