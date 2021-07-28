Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex")(BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On July 24, 2021, Veraison SICAV Engagement Fund notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,497,800 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on July 20, 2021 to 3.03%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Veraison SICAV Engagement Fund c/o Veraison Capital, Löwenstrasse 58, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

Date of Notification: July 24, 2021

Date Threshold Crossed: July 20, 2021

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of July 24, 2021:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Veraison SICAV Engagement Fund 0 2,497,800 3.03% Total 0 2,497,800 0 3.03% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 2,497,800 3.03%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

VERAISON SICAV Engagement Fund is not a controlled entity.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Caroline De Wolf

+32 478 93 43 93

corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com



INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com