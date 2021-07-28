Das Instrument DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021The instrument DE000A3E5DW4 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE VERK. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021Das Instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021The instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021Das Instrument US90069K1043 TUSCAN HOLDINGS DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021The instrument US90069K1043 TUSCAN HOLDINGS DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021Das Instrument F1K NO0010792625 FJORD1 ASA NK 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021The instrument F1K NO0010792625 FJORD1 ASA NK 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021Das Instrument BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021The instrument BMG070252017 AURIS MEDICAL HLDG SF-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021Das Instrument 1F5 JE00BD3QJR55 FORESIGHT SOLAR FD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021The instrument 1F5 JE00BD3QJR55 FORESIGHT SOLAR FD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021Das Instrument N7R1 CA65542J2056 NORAM VENTURES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021The instrument N7R1 CA65542J2056 NORAM VENTURES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021Das Instrument C3M CNE100001NP4 CN.MACH.ENGI.CORP. H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021The instrument C3M CNE100001NP4 CN.MACH.ENGI.CORP. H YC 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021Das Instrument NWR CH0005059438 NEBAG NA SF 1,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021The instrument NWR CH0005059438 NEBAG NA SF 1,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021Das Instrument N4S NL0000288876 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO-1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021The instrument N4S NL0000288876 EUROCOMM.PR. CERT.10EO-1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.07.2021Das Instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BB HEALTHCA.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.07.2021The instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BB HEALTHCA.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2021