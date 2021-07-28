Holmusk's MaST Selected to Inaugural NHSX Digital Playbook on Mental Health

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaST, a leading mental health decision support tool in the UK, has been recognised in the inaugural NHSX Digital Playbook on mental health. MaST, which was recently acquired by Holmusk, has been included as part of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust case study that leveraged the product to analyse mental health data from multiple sources to support decision-making. MaST uses predictive analytics to help NHS mental health staff make more informed decisions about the resources they use to provide safer and higher quality care.

The NHS Digital Playbooks showcase tried and tested technologies that solve real-world problems by shedding light on the challenges faced by people working in different NHS organisations and discover solutions and best practice.

This news follows another recognition by NHSX, which selected MaST to be one of the few Digital Technology Assessment Criteria (DTAC) recognised products as part of the new criteria for digital health technologies entering the NHS and social care. This recognition gives staff, patients and citizens confidence that the digital health tools they use meet the NHS' clinical safety, data protection, technical security, interoperability and usability and accessibility standards.

"We are delighted to be recognised by the NHSX both as a leading digital solution and as a case study for future innovation within the NHS," said Caroline Gadd, Director of Healthcare Solutions, Holmusk and 2020 NHS Innovation Accelerator Fellow. "MaST continues to grow in value and impact as it is adopted by more NHS Trusts to support Community Mental Health Transformation. The team is looking forward to making further positive impact on the daily working lives of mental health staff and services users."

"This recognition is testament to the work and dedication of Caroline and her team, as well as our partners at the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust," said Nawal Roy, Holmusk Founder and CEO. "We're very proud to have MaST as part of the Holmusk family and we will be working even harder to deliver more innovation to NHS mental health care."

About MaST

MaST was founded in 2015 and uses health records data to gain valuable insights into mental health in the UK for use in clinical practice. The product uses predictive analytics to inform on resource allocation, support patient flow, and identify people at risk of using crisis services.

The MaST team works closely with front line NHS staff and management teams to understand the day-to-day challenges in providing care and to ensure that their solutions help to meet the needs of staff and service users in mental health services. www.holmusk.co.uk

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to reinvent mental health and transform lives with Real-World Evidence and digital innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and New York, Holmusk generates evidence and builds digital solutions to advance mental health research, innovation, and care.

NeuroBlu, Holmusk's flagship product, synthesizes Real-World Data (RWD) with seamless analytic tools, enabling users to create actionable insights that drive mental health transformation. NeuroBlu is powered by an industry-leading and continually growing mental health clinical dataset, with over 20 years of data on 560,000+ patients and 20+ million encounters. Holmusk uses advanced proprietary analytics to enrich the data, with Natural Language Processing and predictive disease models designed specifically for mental health. Holmusk augments its data and analytic offerings with powerful digital solutions that enhance patient engagement, support disease self-management, and capture patient-reported outcomes to help guide clinical decisions and analytics. www.holmusk.com.

