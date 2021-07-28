- (PLX AI) - Equinor shares were seen rising after the company posted record high free cash flow generation in the second quarter.
- • Q2 net operating income and dividend also were ahead of estimates
- • Adjusted EBIT missed consensus, but the some analysts may have not yet taken into consideration weak NPD June production numbers
- • While the 4% miss at the EBIT level could be negatively perceived at first sight, the strong free cash flow generation combined with quick deleveraging will
- likely be the focus, analysts at Bank of America said
- • BofA maintained a buy rating for Equinor, with price target NOK 208
EQUINOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de