Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market 28-Jul-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market London, UK, 28 July 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce that it has today been admitted to the Apex Segment ("Apex") of the AQSE Growth Market ("AQSE"). Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses on the AQSE Growth Market and, in order to be admitted, companies need to have fulfilled a number of requirements as below: - A minimum market capitalisation of GBP10 million - At least 25% of shares in public hands - At least two market makers - A minimum of two years' trading history - Have adopted a recognised corporate governance code Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman of Coinsilium, commented: "We are delighted that Coinsilium has today been admitted to the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market. With our new Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder strategy now firmly in play, we believe that the Company is well positioned for its next growth phase on the road to building sustainable long-term value for shareholders." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Buchanan Communications E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com Chris Lane / Toto Berger (Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

Coinsilium and top blockchain protocol company IOV Labs have established a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners, and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

