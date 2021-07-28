Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021
Countdown: Die derzeit größte Kurswette mit Ansage!?
WKN: A2ACHP ISIN: VGG225641015 Ticker-Symbol: 5CT 
Stuttgart
28.07.21
09:09 Uhr
0,095 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1700,21206.04.
28.07.2021 | 09:31
Coinsilium Group Limited: Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market 
28-Jul-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Admission to Apex Segment of the AQSE Growth Market 
London, UK, 28 July 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, is pleased to announce that it has today been admitted to the Apex Segment ("Apex") of the AQSE Growth Market 
("AQSE"). 
Apex is the intended market for larger, more established businesses on the AQSE Growth Market and, in order to be 
admitted, companies need to have fulfilled a number of requirements as below: 
 - A minimum market capitalisation of GBP10 million 
 - At least 25% of shares in public hands 
 - At least two market makers 
 - A minimum of two years' trading history 
 - Have adopted a recognised corporate governance code 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman of Coinsilium, commented: "We are delighted that Coinsilium has today been admitted 
to the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market. With our new Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder strategy now 
firmly in play, we believe that the Company is well positioned for its next growth phase on the road to building 
sustainable long-term value for shareholders." 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                  +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                  www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl 
(AQSE Corporate Adviser)      +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
 
 
SI Capital Limited 
                  +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
 
(Broker) 
                  +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Buchanan Communications 
                  E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger 
 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

Coinsilium and top blockchain protocol company IOV Labs have established a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners, and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  118591 
EQS News ID:  1221963 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221963&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
