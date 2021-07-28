Anzeige
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Frankfurt
28.07.21
08:04 Uhr
1,690 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.07.2021 | 10:01
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 
28-Jul-2021 / 08:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 July 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that payments have been received from the Kurdistan Regional 
Government ('KRG') relating to oil sales during May 2021. 
 
Genel's share of those payments is as follows: 
 
(all figures USD million) Payment 
Tawke          13.6 
Tawke override      8.3 
Taq Taq         2.0 
Sarta          3.0 
Receivable recovery   3.5 
Total          30.4

Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed USD141 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 118635 
EQS News ID:  1222207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
