- (PLX AI) - Zalando is likely to report a strong second-quarter, with sales growth 35% and GMV growth 40%, despite tough comparisons from last year, analysts at Nordea said.
- • Zalando is seeing a very strong trajectory in regions where corona restrictions have been lifted, with the apparel category rebounding
- • The company is likely to exceed the top end of its guidance range this year, Nordea said
- • Nordea rates Zalando buy, with price target EUR 115
- • Zalando is scheduled to report Aug. 5
