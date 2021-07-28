Small Business Sales Teams Can Easily Turn Contacts Into Gold with Nimble's New Graphical Lead Pipelines Feature

Nimble, the simple CRM for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace teams, announced today that they have launched a new lead pipelines feature to help their customers accelerate lead qualification and sales conversions.

Declutter Sales Pipeline Streamline Lead Qualification

Leads are the lifeblood of all businesses and improving conversions of leads to customers is key to growing revenue. That's why Nimble created Lead Pipelines: a place to store, manage and qualify leads before moving them into the sales pipeline. Best practices for modern sales processes dictate separating lead qualification from deal engagement to declutter sales pipelines, maximize sales time and close more deals.

"Nimble's new lead pipelines enable sales teams to manage their pre-qualified leads in a separate, beautifully-designed pipeline dedicated to lead qualification," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. "There's a lot that needs to happen before leads are properly qualified and can be turned into prospective deals. The ability to visualize the qualification process of leads is crucial as a cluttered sales pipeline can lead to a loss of potential business."

Lead Pipelines are for More Than Prospects and Selling

Nimble's new lead pipelines are great for qualifying sales prospects but they can also be used for other types of engagements including hiring, PR, influencer marketing, fundraising, and more. Customized lead pipelines can be set up for many different use cases in a company to support the unique outreaching that companies engage in. For example, you can define stages for recruiting purposes and see how candidates are moving through the hiring process by allowing all stakeholders to quickly access all important information about applicants.

"Tracking your lead qualification processes separate from the deals pipeline is a great way to make salespeople more productive and effective. The early stages of traditional sales pipelines tend to get backed up by unqualified leads resulting in cluttered deal pipelines and lost opportunities. Nimble's lead pipelines accelerate sales success by decluttering deals with a separate, visually appealing and modern-looking pipeline board dedicated to qualifying leads." says Timothy Hughes, CEO and Co-Founder of DLA Ignite.

Nimble allows its customers to create an unlimited number of lead pipelines and customize stages to fit their sales process. Leads can be added manually or imported from web forms, in bulk via spreadsheets, or via API integration. The data displayed on each lead card is customizable and leads can be turned into deals with a click of a button.

Streamline Lead Qualification Process and Grow Your Business with Nimble

Declutter Sales Pipeline Track unqualified leads on a separate Kanban board and declutter the early stages of your sales pipeline.

Track unqualified leads on a separate Kanban board and declutter the early stages of your sales pipeline. Visualize Lead Qualification Process Separate qualified and unqualified leads and visualize how leads move through the qualification process.

Separate qualified and unqualified leads and visualize how leads move through the qualification process. Automatically Import Leads - Streamline your processes by importing leads from web forms, uploading leads in bulk using spreadsheets or via Nimble's API.

- Streamline your processes by importing leads from web forms, uploading leads in bulk using spreadsheets or via Nimble's API. Track Qualification Processes on Multiple Pipelines Create multiple pipelines to track leads from a variety of outreaches including; hiring processes, PR, Influencer Marketing, Fundraising, professional network building, etc.

ABOUT NIMBLE Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship manager that delivers valuable company and contact insights-everywhere you work. Nimble has been named "Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use" for nine consecutive years, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, and #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the ninth consecutive time.

Contacts:

Nimble

Michaela Underdahl

(310) 438-5362

michaela@nimble.com