Cornish Tin: The Great Wheal Vor Project

"RICHEST TIN MINE" DRILLING GETS PLANNING CONSENT

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornish Tin Limited is a Cornwall based mineral exploration company, advancing The Great Wheal Vor Project, near Breage, Cornwall. It has rights to explore for and extract all minerals and aggregates including tin, lithium, copper, tungsten, and geothermal energy.

This group of 26 former producing mines, last operated in the 1800s, were described in 1929 as "the richest in tin of all the Cornish mines, probably the richest tin mine which has ever been worked in the world." Historic production grades were high, averaging approx 3.5% tin, and peaking at over 5.5% tin. Even assuming a current production grade of only 2% tin this would be one of the top 3 tin mines by grade in the world if being mined today.

Cornish Tin has been granted planning consent for a 6 month Phase 1 exploration drilling program of 33 diamond drill holes. No pneumatic or percussive drilling or blasting is involved. Extensive work has been carried out to ensure that the natural environment is protected, supported by a detailed Ecological Impact Assessment.

Sally Norcross-Webb, the CEO of Cornish Tin, said "After 5 years of geological research, work on environmental protection, and securing mineral rights, Cornish Tin now has the go-ahead to open up for exploration one of the most important mining areas in Europe. The mines closed in the 1870s, not through any lack of mineral resource, but due to 20 years of litigation against illegal operators who took what they could grab, before losing the case, but had to leave significant resources still in the ground. Since closure 150 years ago, no-one has been able to put together the necessary mineral rights to take the Project forward, until now."

Norcross-Webb added "Key environmental protections include low noise, little impact on traffic, positioning drill holes to protect hedgerows, natural water features and wildlife, and habitat management plans. The drilling of 33 holes will not involve the loss of any trees, but to support the local natural environment we will plant 33 young trees of species native to Cornwall and supportive of wildlife."

"Cornwall is still one of the poorest regions in Europe, but with further investment it could level up and retake its place as Europe's leading tin producer."