- (PLX AI) - DSV should deliver another strong quarter when it reports earnings tomorrow, with another guidance upgrade likely, analysts said.
- • Competitor Kuehne+Nagel more than doubled its first-half earnings, beating consensus by 32% on a Q2 EBIT level earlier this month
- • DSV volumes should continue to expand, with pricing still positive, Danske said (buy, DKK 1,600)
- • The guidance upgrade from a month ago looks conservative: Danske
- • DSV shares have been outperforming Kuehne+Nagel, but the premium is justified by the higher EBIT growth and future M&A value, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 1,580)
- • The strong report from Kuehne+Nagel bodes well for DSV, which is highly likely to upgrade guidance again, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,600)
- • DSV currently guides for full-year adjusted EBIT DKK 11,750-12,500 million, while consensus is already approaching DKK 12,800 million after recent analyst upgrades
