The developer secured a ten-year power purchase agreement from Statkraft in June last year for almost all of the power expected to be generated by the unsubsidized plant in southwestern Spain.Renewables developer Sonnedix this morning announced the start of construction of its largest solar project in Spain to date - the 50 MW, 111ha Sonnedix Los Frailes park in Badajoz. The JPMorgan Chase-controlled developer said the project would create 250 jobs during the construction phase of a "grid-parity' project which is expected to generate around 102 GWh of solar electricity per year. The developer ...

