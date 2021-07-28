Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021
Countdown: Die derzeit größte Kurswette mit Ansage!?
WKN: A0M21A ISIN: LV0000100881 Ticker-Symbol: WA0 
Stuttgart
28.07.21
10:30 Uhr
0,446 Euro
+0,010
+2,29 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
28.07.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS" to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on July 27, 2021 decided to allow AS
"RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" (registration No. 40003030454, legal address
Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013) mandatory takeover bid by shareholders SIA "BH
AUTOAPARATS" (registration No. 40003396389, legal addess: Klijanu iela 18,
Riga, LV-1013) to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "RIGAS
AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" 

1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "RIGAS
AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" (Target company): 

SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS", registration No. 40003396389, legal address: Klijanu iela
18, Riga, LV-1013, Latvija. 

In the extraordinary shareholder's meeting of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU
RUPNICA" on June 28, 2021, a decision was taken to delist shares of AS "RIGAS
AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" from the regulated market. According to the
information in the prospectus, the following shareholders of AS "RIGAS
AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" voted for such a decision: 

 1. AS "Baltijas Holdings", registration No. 40003148033, legal address:
   Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013;

 2. SIA "TEHPROJEKTS", registration No. 40103020397, legal address: Unijas iela
   12, Riga, LV-1084;

 3. SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS", registration No. 40003396389, legal address: Klijanu
   iela 18, Riga, LV-1013.


In accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part
(4) point 2, SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS", registration No. 40003396389, legal
address: Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013, is authorized to announce mandatory
takeover bid. 

2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 0.46 EUR.

3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting
on the next working day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the
official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. If the
established offer period ends on a Saturday, Sunday, or on a public holiday,
then the last day of the offer is considered the next working day. 

Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid in Latvian of AS "RIGAS
AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008108
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
