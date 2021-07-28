Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS" to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on July 27, 2021 decided to allow AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" (registration No. 40003030454, legal address Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013) mandatory takeover bid by shareholders SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS" (registration No. 40003396389, legal addess: Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013) to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" (Target company): SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS", registration No. 40003396389, legal address: Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013, Latvija. In the extraordinary shareholder's meeting of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" on June 28, 2021, a decision was taken to delist shares of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" from the regulated market. According to the information in the prospectus, the following shareholders of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" voted for such a decision: 1. AS "Baltijas Holdings", registration No. 40003148033, legal address: Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013; 2. SIA "TEHPROJEKTS", registration No. 40103020397, legal address: Unijas iela 12, Riga, LV-1084; 3. SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS", registration No. 40003396389, legal address: Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013. In accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2, SIA "BH AUTOAPARATS", registration No. 40003396389, legal address: Klijanu iela 18, Riga, LV-1013, is authorized to announce mandatory takeover bid. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 0.46 EUR. 3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the next working day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. If the established offer period ends on a Saturday, Sunday, or on a public holiday, then the last day of the offer is considered the next working day. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid in Latvian of AS "RIGAS AUTOELEKTROAPARATU RUPNICA" Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008108