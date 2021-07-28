Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2022, of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 2 September 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6 August 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 5 August 2021.

Shilla Pindoria

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 July 2021