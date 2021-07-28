- (PLX AI) - Metsa Board Q2 revenue EUR 556 million vs. estimate EUR 522 million
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 104 million vs. estimate EUR 98 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 103 million vs. estimate EUR 95 million
- • Metsä Board's comparable operating result in July-September 2021 is expected to be roughly at the same level as in April-June 2021
- • Metsä Board estimates that the cost inflation for the full year of 2021 will be 3-4%, compared to 2020.
