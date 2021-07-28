PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, President CEO: John Marotta, hereafter PHCHD), a leading global healthcare company, has today announced the appointment of Alan Malus and Kyoko (Kay) Deguchi as independent external directors, effective June 30, 2021. Both bring extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry and executive-level experience at international and Japan-based medical device and life sciences companies.

Mr. Malus joins the board with over 18 years' experience in the life sciences and diagnostics industry. Mr. Malus was most recently Corporate Executive Vice President at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and the President of their Laboratory Products and Services Segment. He has held various leadership and senior executive positions in finance, marketing, commercial development and operations since joining Thermo Fisher in 1998. His early career started with almost 15 years in the automotive industry, working for Ford, Chrysler and Textron.

Ms. Deguchi joins the board with over 20 years' experience in the healthcare and chemical industries. Ms. Deguchi has most recently run the Ochanomizu Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Clinic as Vice Director and currently serves as an outside director of several public and private companies, including Nippon Ski Resort Dev Co., Ltd., T-Gaia Corporation, and Heartseed Co., Ltd. She has held a number of senior leadership positions in finance, marketing and operations for the Japanese subsidiaries of various international healthcare companies, including Janssen Pharmaceutical, Stryker and Abbvie.

John Marotta, President and CEO of PHCHD and Chairman of the Board of Directors for PHCHD, said: "I am delighted to welcome Alan and Kay to the PHC Holdings Board of Directors and we are thrilled to have attracted people of their caliber to our board. They have exceptional track records of driving commercial success for companies in the healthcare sector. They bring a wealth of experience from both international and Japan-based companies. This will be invaluable as we look to the next phase of growth for the PHC Group. They are great additions to the team and I am excited to begin working with each of them."

Mr. Malus will serve as the lead independent external director.

PHC Holdings Corporation is a global healthcare company with subsidiaries including PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Epredia, and LSI Medience Corporation. Committed to its corporate mission that states, "We contribute to the health of society through our diligent efforts to create healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people," the company develops, manufactures, sells and services solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. The PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2020 were 306 billion yen with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.

