Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Launches Search for New Executive Talent

Globally recognized executive recruiting firm Korn Ferry has been retained to assist the search for a new Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - announced today they have initiated the process to recruit and hire a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The company would like to thank current CFO Kyle Appleby, CPA, CA, for his leadership and industry knowledge over the past year. With over 20 years of accounting and financial consulting experience, he has helped guide Empower through a significant year of expansion and growth. It is anticipated that Mr. Appleby will step down from his role concurrent with hiring of the new CFO. The Company aims to complete the search for a new, permanent CFO by early 4Q 2021.

"With the leadership and expertise of Korn Ferry, I look forward to the recruitment process and the positive impact its result will have on our Company and shareholders." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Empower has had a year of immense professional growth, and we continue to learn from previous events while elevating Empower's industry presence."

The Company expects an immediate priority for the new CFO is to complete a thorough review of prior audit challenges and outcomes with the goal of making recommendations and instituting positive changes to our financial operations. The Company further expects fresh leadership will be assisted by innovative, reliable insights into the business and accounting judgements while working to increase overall audit quality.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

