The "Review of Digital Investments in Top-10 Russian Investment Management Companies (Website Personal Accounts and Mobile Apps) Market Analysis and Trends, Benchmarking, 100+ Best Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study we analyzed the complete investment process of a mass investor through mobile apps and website personal accounts of investment management companies.

The full report contains a detailed market analysis, typical problems of digital services, key trends and more than 100 best market practices.

Methodology: Secret shopper, expertise based on formal and heuristic criteria.

5 UX tests of each service in 4 user scenarios:

1. Logging in the personal account and checking the profitability of all instruments right after signing the contract.

2. Checking the app and finding the chosen plan fees.

3. Buying fund's shares with a bank card.

4. Search for a fund with the highest profitability.

The results will help you make digital services more attractive for a new wave of mass customers, as well as retain existing ones and improve customer experience. Also, the report will be a perfect tool with clear steps for optimizing processes for your business.

Key Topics Covered:

About the study

Rating and key research results

User profile description

100+ best practices

Study methodology

About the agency

Companies Mentioned

Alfa Capital

Sistema Capital

Sber UA

Otkritie

Raiffeisen Capital

RSHB UA

Uralsib

VTB Capital

Gazprombank UK

Pomsvyaz

