Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to deliver 12 straddle carriers to long-term partner Medcenter Container Terminal in Italy

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JULY 2021 AT 2 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order of 12 diesel-electric straddle carriers from Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT), which is owned and operated by Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q3 order intake, with the delivery of all machines expected to be completed during Q1 2022.

Located in the southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, MCT is a megaport able to handle the largest container vessels deployed on Asia-Mediterranean routes. The terminal has handled more than 56 million TEUs since it opened in September 1995. In January 2020, MCT and Kalmar celebrated the delivery of the 200th Kalmar straddle carrier to the terminal.

Mr. Antonio Testi, General Manager, MCT: "Kalmar straddle carriers form the backbone of our operations at Gioia Tauro, so it was only natural to continue this highly successful partnership when considering the options for renewing our equipment fleet. Kalmar machines are known for their excellent reliability and flexibility, and we are pleased with their strong and experienced local maintenance support."



Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: "We are very proud of the fruitful collaboration and long-lasting partnership we have built together with MCT. The foundation for our excellent relationship with MCT is the reliability of the equipment combined with high-quality local support that helps MCT achieve their productivity goals."



Further information for the press:



Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar, mikko.mononen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's



Attachments