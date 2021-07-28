eCombustible: Jorge Arevalo: The Future of Renewable Energy in 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / The year 2020 may have brought uncertainty and economic downturn, but the future of renewable energy is looking bright this year. With exciting developments across the industry, renewable energies are poised to have a big impact in 2021 and beyond. In addition, businesses are looking toward carbon-neutral solutions to help them achieve their sustainability goals. This, along with new technological advances and increased accessibility, is expected to drive huge growth in the renewable energy industry.

Jorge Arevalo , CEO and founder of eCombustible , a company that produces custom-calibrated hydrogen fuel as a world-saving (and money-saving) solution for the future, spent over ten years of his life researching renewable energy sources. After significant research and tests around using hydrogen as an alternative fuel, he realized that by separating the hydrogen molecules in water, latent energy could be released, producing an immense energy output with no carbon emissions.

'Renewable energy has provided the groundwork, but to meet net-zero emissions targets, we need to go beyond this and make the transition to 100% carbon-free fuels. That is where eCombustible comes into play," says Jorge Arevalo .

Innovation and vision were two key factors that opened the doors for eCombustible to become a game-changing solution, free of emissions and capable of completely replacing fossil fuels. Through the process of hydrolysis, the eCombustible technology has also found a way to require little to no modifications to existing energy-generating appliances, allowing it to be easy to adapt and more affordable than current renewable energy options.

With this, Jorge Arevalo assures that 2021 represents a potential turning point. The following are Jorge Arevalo's perspectives on the renewable energy landscape for 2021 and beyond.

Renewable Energy Depends on Government Support

Governments across the world have delivered on their promise to support renewable energy in several measurable financial contributions. These investments have come in the form of more passive tax credits for businesses and individuals employing renewable energy, as well as sponsoring and developing contracts with organizations to build renewable energy plants.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, many countries' financial state remains challenged," notes Jorge Arevalo. "For these countries, failure to reinvest in renewable energy could result in setbacks for their economy and industries overall."

Fortunately, many projects already contracted and paid for are safe from being cut, but obtaining and retaining government support remains a concern for the entire industry heading post-2021.

2. Companies Continue to Pursue 100% Renewable

"Over the past few decades, we have seen major companies renew their dedication to renewable energy and push themselves to meet new goals," says Jorge Arevalo. "While some companies are still pushing to achieve carbon neutrality, for those that have already achieved it, the next goal is to produce 100% of their energy through renewable sources."

For example, juggernauts such as Google are working to push beyond carbon neutrality to what they call " 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy ," partnering with wind and solar companies across the world to offset any carbon emissions they still produce.

3. Development of Cutting-Edge Technologies

"Every year, brand-new developments are made in the sphere of renewable energy, and 2021 is set to be no different," notes Jorge Arevalo. "This year, I expect to see eCombustible rise to the front as a major game-changer for renewable energy."

For example, Jorge Arevalo has spent the last ten years developing a patented technology that can harness the benefits of the most fundamental substances on the planet: water and its component elements, hydrogen and oxygen. The result led to the creation of eCombustible, which after being installed and successfully operated in pilot tests, is set to become one of the most cutting-edge technologies in the space of renewables.

4. Growth will Develop Jobs and Career Opportunities across the Globe

For those who aren't currently working in renewable energy, 2021 may be the year to get started. "Growing investments in our industry will result in the creation of jobs across the globe," notes Jorge Arevalo. "Given the uncertainty of the job market in a post-COVID world, renewable energy could present significant opportunities for businesses and job seekers."

The World Economic Forum reports similar findings, with the possibility of 1.3 million full-time jobs created solely by increased investment in renewables by 2022. This massive development could be well underway through 2021, and opportunities for future growth leave the prospects of renewable energy looking bright.

