Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Reach 6,570.0 Million in 2027 | Rising Use of Gene Therapy to Treat Rare Diseases, Rapid Product Approvals and Growing Funding are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 6,570.0 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by increasing application scope of cell and gene therapies to treat severe and chronic diseases such as cancer, obesity, genetic aberrations, diabetes and related complications, and other rare diseases. In addition, rising number product approvals by the FDA and other regulatory bodies and increasing investment and funding to accelerate research in cell and gene therapy are some other key factors further fueling revenue growth of the market.

Cell and gene therapy are rapidly progressing research fields in biomedical discipline that aim to treat, arrest progression of diseases, and potentially cure them. These therapies can also effectively alleviate the underlying cause of genetic and acquired diseases. Cell therapy treats diseases by restoring or alerting cells and it functions by cultivating or modifying cells outside the body before they are injected into the patient's body. Cell therapy covers all aspects of cellular immunotherapies, cancer medications, and other therapies that include cells from donors and recipients for cell therapies. Research and development related to gene and cell therapy has accelerated at a fast-rate across the globe, with increasing number of products progressing to clinical trials and development. Advancements in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy has increased the opportunity for development of novel drugs and therapeutics to treat rare and chronic diseases. This is a key factor expected to further fuel revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic diseases across the globe and availability of cell and gene therapeutic products in the market are some other key factors expected to contribute to the revenue growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with gene and cell therapy, increasing burden of expenditure on healthcare facilities, and lack of knowledge regarding cell and gene therapy are some key factors expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Large B-cell lymphoma segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2019 and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of gene therapy to develop a personalized treatment approach to treat large B-cell lymphoma among adults.

Retrovirus and gammaretrovirus segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributed to rising application of retrovirus vectors to permanently modify or alter host genome owing to their high capability of altering RNA genome to DNA genome to readily integrate into the target cell.

is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rapid advancements in gene and cell therapy due to increasing funding and investment, rising number of FDA approvals, presence of key companies, establishment of state-of-the-art facilities, and high number of clinical trials for gene therapy in the region. Key companies in the market include Spark Therapeutics LLC, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bluebird Bio, GlaxoSmithKline, Celgene Corporation, Shire PLC, Sangamo Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, and Dimension Therapeutics, among others.

In March 2019 , Biogen announced the acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics to design and develop clinical pipeline of gene therapy candidates for ophthalmic diseases. Nighstar Therapeutics is a gene therapy company that is engaged in developing novel and effective treatments for patients suffering from rare and inherited retinal diseases that can lead to blindness if untreated.

, Biogen announced the acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics to design and develop clinical pipeline of gene therapy candidates for ophthalmic diseases. Nighstar Therapeutics is a gene therapy company that is engaged in developing novel and effective treatments for patients suffering from rare and inherited retinal diseases that can lead to blindness if untreated. In July 2021 , AGC Biologics announced the acquisition of a cell and gene therapy commercial manufacturing facility from Novartis Gene Therapies to expand its end-to-end cell and gene therapy offering.

, AGC Biologics announced the acquisition of a cell and gene therapy commercial manufacturing facility from Novartis Gene Therapies to expand its end-to-end cell and gene therapy offering. In July 2021 , Ashfield, which is a part of UDG Healthcare, launched an end-to-end cell and gene therapy network, EmerGENE, to help small and medium biotech companies to commercialize their discoveries - from design and development to clinical trials to commercialization.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cell and gene therapy market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-Cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Others

Vector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-Viral Plasmid Vector

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

