Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Die derzeit größte Kurswette mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114CE ISIN: CA60283L1058 Ticker-Symbol: PYCP 
Frankfurt
28.07.21
08:00 Uhr
0,381 Euro
-0,002
-0,39 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERA ALAMOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERA ALAMOS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3870,40326.07.
0,3810,40114:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MINERA ALAMOS
MINERA ALAMOS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MINERA ALAMOS INC0,381-0,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.