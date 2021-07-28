Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to provide an update on the current financial position of the Company in advance of filing its Q3 consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended May 31, 2021.

"We are quite pleased with our revenue growth over the period and subsequent to period end. Neptune continues to operate on a very lean cash budget and earnings continue to grow as we expand our mining operations. We were very fortunate to be able to take advantage of the substantial market pullback with our newly raised capital to purchase mining rigs and crypto at a 50% discount from the top of the market", stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the period ended May 31, 2021 and subsequent to the period end:

The Company finished the nine months ended May 31, 2021 with $47.5M in total assets, an increase of 1,250% from the beginning of the year. The Company had $48.2M in assets as of the date of this release.





In the three months ended May 31, 2021, the Company had realized gains and other income related to staking, Bitcoin mining and other operations of $1,652,551.





Subsequent to May 31, 2021, the Company earned $158,000 USD from exercising Bitcoin put options at the Bitcoin low of roughly $29,000 USD.





The Company's largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 110 BTC, 143,100 ATOM, 1.44 million FTM, 290 ETH, and 2,075 DASH. The Company also holds positions in DOT, BCH, Litecoin, Stellar, NEO, OMG, QTUM as well as the investment in the Protocol Fund.





Neptune's $250,000 USD investment in the Protocol Fund was valued at $1,737,959 as of May 31, 2021.





Neptune is currently earning $480,000 per month or $5.8M annualized as of the date of this release. This is expected to increase into the end of summer as an additional 22 PH/s of Bitcoin miners come online.





Neptune aims to have at least 75 PH/s of Bitcoin mining online by the end of the calendar year.





Neptune is continually purchasing Bitcoin and ETH in order to dollar cost average.





Neptune's cash operating costs were approximately $652,000 for the nine months ended May 31, 2021 or approximately $72,000 per month.





Losses which occurred during the quarter ended May 31, 2021 relate to unrealized and non-cash amounts due to the pullback in cryptocurrency prices. These losses are required to flow through the income statement under International Financial Reporting Standards.

All financial information in this press release is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company will file its consolidated interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended May 31, 2021 and associated management discussion and analysis under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on July 29, 2021.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency leader with diversified assets and cryptocurrency operations across the digital asset ecosystem including bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

1-800-545-0941

www.neptunedigitalassets.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company's future earnings and expansion of mining operations;; the future rate of production from the Company's Bitcoin mining machines and the anticipated timing thereof; the revenues from the Company's mining and staking operations; the future scaling of the Company's Bitcoin mining operations; the Company's ability to grow and optimize its proof of stake operations; the Company's future earnings and operating costs; the Company's future growth in total assets; the Company's strategy to purchase crypto currency and optimize its crypto portfolio; the Company's ability effectively dollar cost average its purchases of crypto currency including Bitcoin and ETH; and the future outlook of the crypto currency market generally. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company's ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91407