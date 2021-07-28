Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the market in New York on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. ET.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll Free Dial-in: 1 844 802 2437

U.K. Toll Free Dial-in: 0 800 279 9489

Standard International Dial-in: +44 (0) 2075 441 375

Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 10, 2021 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 10159187# as your access code.

Audio Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Danaos Corporation website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live audio webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website within 48 hours of the completion of the call.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

Contacts:

For further information please contact:



Company Contact:



Evangelos Chatzis

Chief Financial Officer

Danaos Corporation

Athens, Greece

Tel: +30 210 419 6480

E-Mail: cfo@danaos.com



Iraklis Prokopakis

Senior Vice President Chief Operating Officer

Danaos Corporation

Athens, Greece

Tel. +30 210 419 6400

E-Mail: coo@danaos.com



Investor Relations and Financial Media:

Rose Company

New York

Tel. 212-359-2228

E-Mail: danaos@rosecoglobal.com