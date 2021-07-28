Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Andrew (Andy) Greenshaw, Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience and Associate Chair (Research) for Psychiatry at the University of Alberta.

Dr. Greenshaw is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts; a Fellow of the Canadian College of Neuropsychopharmacology (CCNP), for which he served as President from 2000-2002; and a fellow of the Collegium Internationale Neuropsychopharmacologicum (CINP). Andy served as University of Alberta Associate Vice President (Research) and was a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the CIHR Institute of Neuroscience Mental Health & Addiction from 2012-2016. Active research includes applications of machine learning and data mining as a member of the University of Alberta computational psychiatry group. Dr. Greenshaw has significant experience involving the research in psychiatry and mental health with a broad range of scientific interests that include computational and biological psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience.

With his research and insight, Dr. Greenshaw has held many roles within the greater community. He is the Scientific Director of the APEC Digital Hub for Mental Health, a Director on the Board of Mental Health Research Canada and continues to provide leadership for Canadian Institutes of Health Research grant review panels.

"As we advance our knowledge of mental health through continued research, I look forward to working with Entheon as they continue to clinically develop DMT. Understanding the biological and physiological impacts of psychedelic therapeutics will be a critical component to unlocking the promising potential of psychedelic drug augmentation of therapeutic responses in addiction and mental health," said Dr. Greenshaw.

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to Andy as he joins the team at Entheon. His knowledge and insight will be paramount as we continue to navigate the development of DMT as a treatment for addiction disorders," said Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ko. "Furthermore, Dr. Greenshaw's addition brings deep bench strength in the realm of substance use risk, and further strengthens our Advisory Board."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada. In addition, Entheon's subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences, has launched the Psychedelic Genetics Test Kit which is now available in the Canada and the United States and can be purchased at www.HaluGen.com.

About Dr.Andrew (Andy) Greenshaw

