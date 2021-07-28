The Use of Digital Twins for Urban Planning to Yield US$280 Billion in Cost Savings By 2030

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The deployment and use of digital twins in urban contexts are gaining momentum. Cities are increasingly discovering its benefits for both the planning and operational management of their assets. According to a new report by global tech market advisory firm ABI Research, cities are expected to achieve cost savings of US$280 billion by 2030 by using digital twins for more efficient urban planning.

"Digital twins will become the ultimate tool for city governments to design, plan and manage their connected infrastructure and assets in an efficient and cost-effective way. Cost savings can be obtained in key areas, such as energy and utilities, transportation, safety and security, and infrastructure (roads/buildings). However, urban digital twins also offer many other advantages in terms of supporting and improving sustainability, circularity, decarbonization and the overall quality of urban living," says Dominique Bonte, Vice President End Markets at ABI Research.

Efficiencies can be achieved across a wide range of asset categories and use cases:

First time right designs of buildings and other physical infrastructure avoiding expensive modifications after completion

Energy-efficient building designs maximizing solar capacity yielding lifetime long energy savings

Resilient and safe infrastructure designs reducing policing and emergency response costs

Optimized designs of utilities, streetlight, and surveillance networks to achieve the same coverage target with less capex

Design of Covid-19 proof buildings resulting in healthcare savings

Digital twins enabling efficient eGovernment in terms of the seamless exchange of data with citizens for mediation purposes.

Leading suppliers offering urban digital twin planning solution suites include Engie-owned Siradel (telco, surveillance, streetlights, mobility), Dassault Systèmes (generative building design, energy, air flow, green infrastructure), Siemens (buildings, electric digital twin), ANSYS (lighting, Covid-19), IES (energy efficient campuses), Bentley Systems (ports, water distribution), Microsoft, AutoDesk, PTV (transportation), and CityZenith (districts). Some vendors specialize in specific capabilities such as physics modeling and simulation of light, heat, airflow, noise, radio wave propagation (ANSYS, Siradel), generative design (Dassault Systèmes), and dynamic modeling of vehicle and pedestrian traffic (PTV). Underlying all solutions is their capability for virtual prototyping and scenario analysis.

"While the cost saving advantages of digital twins allow cities to achieve fast ROIs, the increasingly complex nature of connected and smart urban infrastructure, especially in view of future smart urban concepts, will simply mandate the deployment of digital twins as critical, holistic management tools, similar to the role they play in other industries like manufacturing," Bonte concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Urban Planning and Digital Twins application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Smart Cities and Smart Spaces research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual market or geography.

