Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced short- and long-term plans to develop market awareness for the Company through several firms. The Company also "rang the bell" by opening the Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday July 26, 2021, followed by an interview with the CSE's Anil Mall. The video can be found here.

In describing the campaigns for market awareness, Chief Visionary Officer of Contakt World Justin Beck said "sustained market awareness is important for us to establish an orderly market as we execute our business objectives." Through US securities counsel, the Company has taken steps to file a Form 211 with the aim of listing on OTCQB as soon as practicable to enhance US-shareholder liquidity and overall awareness.

Firms assisting the Company with market awareness include:

MZ Group ("MZ"), international investor relations specialists who will work closely with Contakt World management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets, designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The agreement with MZ commenced on August 10, 2020 for twelve (12) months. As compensation for services provided, MZ Group receives a monthly fee of USD$8,500 and will be issued USD$150,000 in restricted stock units at a price equal to the first round of capital financing exceeding USD$1M to the Company, (CDN$0.50), following its acquisition by or merger with a public issuer, which has recently been completed in the Company's recent amalgamation.

Winning Media ("WM"), a Houston-based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness, who will provide strategic digital media services, marketing, branding and data analytics services (the "WM Services "). The Company has agreed to pay WM USD$100,000 in consideration for the Services over a three-month term. The agency will handle specific functions of digital distribution of public information relating to the Company.

MarketOne Media ("MarketOne") is a digital media agency that provides marketing services to publicly traded companies. Market One will provide coverage of Contakt World's recently published video on health equity, hosted here on Contakt World's YouTube account. MarketOne also helped obtain coverage on BNN Bloomberg in this article. The Company has agreed to pay MarketOne CAD$60,000 in consideration for the Services over a twelve-month term.

AGORACOM, a small cap community that has connected over 5 million investors and public companies in moderated, smart discussion. Contakt World plans to have a hosted page on agoracom.com featuring a moderated forum for investors, interviews with the CEO, industry news as well as coverage of news releases from the Company. Agoracom was engaged for a term of one (1) year, starting in January 2021, for total consideration of $100,000, to be paid through the issuance of common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.65 per share.

Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), a dealer member in good standing with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, which Contakt World has engaged for market making in CSE: HELP. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month term unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Contakt World Contact

Zayn Kalyan

Interim CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

Contakt World Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements that reflect "forward-looking information", as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely" or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company's planned marketing and marketing awareness activities and the Company's future business plans. The forward-looking statements reflect the Contakt World's management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Contakt World believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91380