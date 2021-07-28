Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Tom Rowcliffe as its new chief financial officer.

Mr. Rowcliffe replaces John Alexander, who steps down immediately. The Board would like to thank and really appreciates Mr. Alexander for his contribution and dedication to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

Mr. Rowcliffe is a chartered accountant with 14 years experience in mining and oil & gas. He has held senior positions at sizable fast growing companies such as Trafigura and Endeavour Mining. Tom's experience in accounting and finance are complimented by his commercial exposure to precious metals royalties and refining & offtake agreements.

Adam Horne, CEO stated, "We are always looking for talented executives who further strengthen our Tombill management team, and Tom brings those essential attributes derived from lots of experience gained at top tier and high growth resource firms. We are looking very much forward to working together."

Tom Rowcliffe added, "Tombill is a company with great potential, and I am pleased to be joining as the new CFO. The Company has an exciting opportunity to continue demonstrating the continuity of the resource established at the neighbouring world class Hardrock project. I am looking forward to joining the team and helping the business to create value for all stakeholders."

Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, 300,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.18 per share for a period of 3 years have been granted to Mr. Rowcliffe.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill Main Group claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Reda Jalabi

Strategic Development

Email: reda@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2361

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

