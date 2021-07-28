Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Die derzeit größte Kurswette mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Tradegate
28.07.21
15:38 Uhr
196,00 Euro
+1,10
+0,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,80194,9516:18
194,70194,8516:17
PR Newswire
28.07.2021 | 15:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globalworth Chooses Honeywell Forge SaaS Solution To Drive Sustainability And Improve Energy Efficiency In Buildings Portfolio

- Leading Romanian real estate investor to implement Honeywell's Enterprise Performance Management software to improve energy savings and building maintenance

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, will implement Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software-as-a-service to drive digital transformation at two of its buildings in Bucharest, Romania.

The company will first implement Honeywell Forge Energy Optimization and Predictive Maintenance to improve sustainability and deliver operational efficiencies. The deployment of Honeywell Forge will support Globalworth's goal to create high quality and energy efficient real estate spaces in which people and business can flourish. Globalworth continues to invest in sustainable technology and buildings with enhanced energy efficiency, having recently grown its green-certified property portfolio to 48 buildings in both Poland and Romania.

"We see technology as a differentiator in the commercial real estate industry, and in the current landscape, we're looking for ways to not only improve energy savings and maintenance but also enhance the overall occupant experience and support our tenant's well-being," said Valentin Neagu, head of property and facility management, Globalworth. "Honeywell Forge can do those things and help us to achieve our sustainability goals, without sacrificing occupant comfort."

Honeywell Forge Energy Optimization autonomously and continually optimizes a building's internal set points across hundreds of integrated assets. It constantly evaluates weather, occupancy levels, time of day and other data, and makes adjustments every 15 minutes to improve a building's HVAC system for peak efficiency without compromising occupant comfort. This improved efficiency can generate significant energy cost savings.

Honeywell Forge Predictive Maintenance will help Globalworth improve how its buildings and assets are maintained through a proactive maintenance process of curated recommendations. Using sensors and system integration to analyze building controllers and mechanical assets, Honeywell Forge's intuitive dashboards will provide near real-time insights to track building performance. This data will enable Globalworth to address potential issues earlier, which will reduce unplanned maintenance work on building systems.

Globalworth also recently deployed Honeywell's Buildings Solutions in its latest development to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency to help reassure occupants that its buildings are safer, healthier and more efficient.

"Globalworth is a forward-looking company with an enviable portfolio of buildings that understands how digital transformation can maximize efficiencies," said Usman Shuja, vice president and general manager of Connected Buildings, Honeywell. "Honeywell Forge will further help Globalworth achieve sustainability, operational improvements and occupant experience goals by providing actionable data to help the company make smarter decisions in managing its buildings."

Honeywell Forge is a purpose-built SaaS solution on a native edge-to-cloud, data-driven architecture designed to accelerate digital transformation of operations. Learn more at https://www.honeywell.com/us/en/honeywell-forge.

About Globalworth:

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. It has become the pre-eminent office investor in the CEE real estate market through its market-leading positions both in Romania and in Poland. Globalworth invests, acquires, develops and directly manages high-quality office real estate assets and industrial and logistics parks in prime locations, generating rental income from high-quality tenants from around the globe. Honeywell is a long-time technology partner of Globalworth in providing building management systems, fire and life safety systems, and security systems that help make its buildings more comfortable and operate more efficiently.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Media
Kevin Rainey
(602) 245-7319
Kevin.Rainey@honeywell.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420781/Honeywell_Logo.jpg

HONEYWELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.