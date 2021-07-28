Engage People Experiences 43% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2021

Demand surges for leading loyalty network's "pay with points" technology and other innovative loyalty solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced a 43 percent increase in year-over-year revenue in 2021. This tremendous growth was achieved even as domestic and international travel remained largely dormant and the entire Engage People team adjusted to working fully remotely.

"Traditional loyalty programs are increasingly relics," said Jonathan Silver, CEO of Engage People. "Loyalty program members are no longer satisfied with accumulating points with one brand and hoarding them until they can splurge on one large purchase with the same brand. They want and increasingly expect flexibility. Thankfully, in anticipation of this shift, we launched our pay-with-points capabilities, including the ability to pay with points directly at checkout. Since we first integrated this feature in 2020 with a large financial institution and a major ecommerce provider, we have been working with other partners to deploy it and the additional next-gen loyalty solutions that consumers want. It's gratifying that so many major brands recognize this capability and want to work with us."

Engage People signed two significant new clients in the first half of the year. The North American operations of a global bank joined the Engage People pay-with-points network. The network empowers consumers to pay with loyalty points as easily as they would pay with a debit or credit card during the online checkout process. Engage People also garnered a new bank client for its Podium Loyalty platform, which enables brands to engage loyalty members in the manner most meaningful to them in real time. The Engage People Podium Loyalty segmentation and communications tools as well as the storefront for key retail partners also were upgraded during the first half of 2021.

"Engage People is committed to innovation. We are dedicated to offering our partners the most transformative, data-driven, and seamless loyalty network technology in the industry," said CTO Len Covello. "We have strived to create the best loyalty network connection between financial institutions and brands and their customers in the industry and the response to our work has been immense. We are not resting on our laurels, however. We continue to endeavor to find ways to improve our products and services, expand our partnerships, and generally transform the loyalty industry."

Engage People is still adhering to the fully remote work policy it adopted early in 2020. The company hired 22 new employees in the period, and is seeking to fill multiple open positions, as its impressive momentum continues into the second half of 2021.

