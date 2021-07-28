Truckstop.com and Meadow Lark Announce Book It Now Integration

BOISE, ID, and BILLINGS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Truckstop.com announced its latest Book It Now integration with Meadow Lark, an asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Book It Now integrates with Meadow Lark customers through its TMS partner, Transport Pro.

Book It Now gives freight brokers and 3PLs of any size the ability to add instant load booking functionality to their business. The loads are available to a preferred list of approved carriers, eliminating time consuming negotiations and concerns of working with an unknown company.

"We are in constant pursuit of excellence in our operations," said Brandon Hurst, president, Meadow Lark. "This integration with Truckstop.com will help carriers book a load faster and smarter by eliminating the need for lengthy negotiations and time-consuming paperwork."

"With Truckstop.com's Book It Now solution carriers can see exactly what they are being paid for the job without calling the broker and brokers have the peace of mind that the carrier hauling their loads is an approved carrier. This brings a whole new level of transparency between carriers and brokers," said Eduardo Avila, senior director of integrations, Truckstop.com. We are pleased to partner with companies like Meadow Lark and provide technology to help simplify and facilitate freight movement."

To learn about Truckstop.com integrations, visit: https://truckstop.com/product/integrations/.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers - empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

About Meadow Lark

Delivering Transportation with Integrity. Meadow Lark Agency, Inc. and Meadow Lark Transport, Inc. are an asset based 3PL with headquarters in Billings, MT. With over 40 terminals across the USA and exceeding $200 million in revenue, Meadow Lark stands apart because of its devotion to customer service and passion for the industry. For more information, visit https://meadowlarkco.com/.

