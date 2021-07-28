EV Biologics Corporation: EV Biologics Starts Custom Cell Isolation with Lonza Cell Bio Services

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO today announced that it has signed an agreement with Lonza Cell Bio Services to implement a custom cell isolation in preparation for a novel, clonal, master cell bank. These cells will also be used in optimization of the process for production of therapeutically active, native, extracellular vesicles and particles (EVP).

Lonza Cell Bio Services is a leading provider of cell banks and custom cell isolation services.

EV Biologics CEO, Daniel Mckinney said "Leveraging Lonza's infrastructure for this important step in our first novel cell line generation will establish a solid foundation for further development of cutting edge native and engineered EVP therapeutics. Our innovative technological approach will be implemented for the first time within the rigorous framework of Lonza's cell isolation and tissue processing facilities to accelerate our cGMP process development for novel cell line generation and standardization of EVP-based therapeutics production."

This custom cell isolation will provide meticulously isolated primary cells for gene expression analysis that will facilitate optimal cell selection and development of a versatile platform for EVs engineered for treatment of a wide range of specific clinical indications. Further comprehensive analysis of the EVPs and bioactive molecules secreted by these cells over an extended period of cell culture will inform the optimization of a continuous EVP production process for therapeutic development.

Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

EV Biologics Corp.

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors, as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome-engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases 'plans,' 'would be,' 'will allow,' 'intends to,' 'may result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'indicate,' 'could,' 'potentially,' 'should,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'considers' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

