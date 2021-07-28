New Corporate Town Hall Event Subscriptions Help Unify Remote and Hybrid Workforce

Q4 Inc. announced today it is applying its unique expertise in delivering mission-critical virtual events to help public companies, buy-side and sell-side firms build transparency, trust and excitement across a widely dispersed workforce.

With the seismic shift in working models giving employees increasing flexibility to work both in remote or hybrid setups, maintaining a strong internal communications platform to globally distributed teams is vital for companies across all industries. Simultaneously, the commitment to providing a sustainable work environment and strong corporate culture continues to intensify as companies seek to implement successful ESG policies and programs.

Q4's new Corporate Town Hall subscriptions combine technology and a premium end-to-end service model to help its capital markets clients communicate strategy and best practices, provide quarterly business reviews, host sales kick-offs, and ultimately foster the inclusive culture they have worked so hard to develop. Bringing best in class event management expertise, Q4 utilizes market-leading and secure audio, video streaming, multimedia, conference calling as well as website technology, to offer event options that scale from brief quarterly updates, to video driven Q&A, to a conference-like experience.

"Q4 delivers over 4,000 investor events each year, helping to connect 500,000 investors with quarterly updates, strategic news and corporate information," said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. "At a time when well over 50% of the corporate world is faced with the challenge of keeping their workforce unified and well-informed, we are extending our deep bench of experience in events management to help our clients deliver similar updates to their internal teams."

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (Q4) is a leading capital markets communications platform provider that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate, and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets customer relationship management solution, and shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to over 2,400 public companies including 50% of the S&P 500. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London.

To learn more, visit: https://go.q4inc.com/l/314951/2021-07-27/g8zhr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005333/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Karen Greene Q4, Inc. karen.greene@q4inc.com