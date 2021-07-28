DJ TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 28-Jul-2021 / 15:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen Language: English Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 118675 EQS News ID: 1222390 End of Announcement EQS News Service

