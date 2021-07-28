Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Die derzeit größte Kurswette mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
28.07.21
17:17 Uhr
4,063 Euro
+0,126
+3,20 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0604,07017:32
4,0604,06317:30
Dow Jones News
28.07.2021 | 15:46
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DJ TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 
28-Jul-2021 / 15:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118675 
EQS News ID:  1222390 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222390&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

TUI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.