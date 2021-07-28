Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Abraxis, a developer, manufacturer and supplier of test kits and systems for laboratory analyses, announces that its ELISA assay (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) for the detection of Glyphosate, Eurofins Abraxis Glyphosate ELISA Kit, has been granted AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested Methods (PTM) status (AOAC Cert. No. 072104) for use with whole grain durum wheat, whole grain oats, oat groats, dried yellow peas, and dried red lentils. The Eurofins Abraxis Glyphosate ELISA Kit is the first rapid method to receive this certification status.

First introduced in the 1970's, glyphosate is the most widely applied herbicide for controlling grasses and broadleaf weeds in both agricultural and non-crop environments. Its widespread adoption coincided with the introduction of crops genetically modified to tolerate glyphosate, allowing farmers to target weeds while protecting their valuable crops. Recent consumer pressures have resulted in an increase in commodity testing for glyphosate throughout branded food manufacturing supply chains.

With limits for glyphosate in various crop commodities established by country, the sensitivity of the Eurofins Abraxis Glyphosate ELISA Kit allows the detection of glyphosate at concentrations below current requirement levels.

Matrix Lower Limit

Detection (ppb) Durum Wheat 14 Whole oats 18 Oat Groats 14 Dried Yellow Peas 13 Dried Red Lentils 23

Receiving the AOAC Research Institute's Performance Tested MethodsSM status demonstrates Eurofins Technologies' commitment to providing high quality test methods to its food customers who are seeking a faster, easier and more cost-effective method to test for glyphosate in various commodities.

For more information, visit www.abraxiskits.com

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

The AOAC Research Institute (AOAC RI) is a division of AOAC INTERNATIONAL that promotes and conducts activities to help develop, improve, and validate proprietary testing methods. AOAC INTERNATIONAL is based in Rockville, MD, and is an independent, third-party, nongovernment administrator of the Performance Tested MethodsSM Program. AOAC RI serves diagnostic producers by establishing and maintaining method validation and performance criteria.

About Eurofins Abraxis

For over 20 years, Eurofins Abraxis has been developing, manufacturing, and marketing rapid environmental, food, and life sciences test systems, including immunochemistry products and methods, to meet the analytical needs of both research and industry.

About Eurofins Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a global provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. It is also one of the market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005640/en/

Contacts:

Jim Donovan

E-mail: JamesDonovan@eurofinsUS.com