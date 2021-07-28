VirgoCX Inc.: Emerging Canadian Crypto Trading Platform VirgoCX Reports Over 300% Increase in Volume Growth in the First Half of 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / VirgoCX , Canada's top regulated cryptocurrency trading platform, announces record-breaking growth in trading volume and user base during the first half of 2021. The platform reported a total trading volume of over 300 million CAD.

"With the VirgoCX team's continuous efforts in bringing value to its customers, we strive to provide clients with a one-stop solution for crypto trading in Canada. This growth is especially welcome as we introduce more exciting features in the next few months, including a brand-new app and website, more token listings, and innovative crypto products. VirgoCX is growing along with the quickly evolving industry," said Adam Cai, CEO of VirgoCX.

Amid growing industry enthusiasm, the company's rapid growth is driven by its relentless focus on perfecting the trading experience and meeting evolving customer demands. Apart from the easy-to-navigate user interface, in the last few months, VirgoCX designed several new features to streamline trading and funding, lowered the barriers and costs for entering the crypto markets, vetted and listed popular cryptos after extensive due diligence performed to protect investors' interests, and provided carefully curated content to educate the public about cryptocurrency. It was also actively engaged in charitable giving by supporting organizations such as SickKids Foundation to enable crypto donations. These efforts combined have made VirgoCX one of the most promising trading platforms in Canada with fast-growing popularity.

Looking forward, the firm is increasing its footprint in the crypto ecosystem that affirms its vision and mission to become a trusted full-service cryptocurrency trading platform.

VirgoCX will launch VirgoCX Direct in Q3 2021. The OTC RFQ system will offer an institutional-grade cryptocurrency trading platform and embrace more institutional and high-net-worth clients. With OTC Direct, clients with large order sizes are able to trade popular cryptocurrencies around the clock with tight spreads and no price slippage.

The firm is also looking to assess opportunities in NFT brokerage, staking, crypto saving and lending, margin trading, as well as DeFi asset management services to provide integrated services that truly meet customers' evolving needs and beyond. These continuous services and product improvements will pave the way for VirgoCX's potential global expansion in response to the growing market demands.

VirgoCX's growing momentum also reflects significant opportunities in the crypto market. Even though concerns and challenges posed by cryptocurrency are being highlighted with increasing popularity, VirgoCX believes a strong regulatory structure will safeguard financial markets' integrity and stability while providing more investor protection. It is taking a proactive approach towards compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. It is one of the first crypto trading platforms in Canada to submit the initial application to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) to register as a Restricted Dealer in crypto assets. While seeking to be registered in every Canadian province and territory, the firm is also preparing to apply to become an Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) member and register as an Investment Dealer to expand its network and service more institutional clients and advisors.

These continued efforts represent the company's unwavering commitment to accelerating crypto adoption and optimizing crypto usage in a trustworthy manner. With an enhanced positioning, VirgoCX aims to become the go-to full-service cryptocurrency dealer and money service business to all Canadians and the world.

Founded in 2018, VirgoCX is committed to making crypto trading safe, easy, and affordable for Canadians. It is Canada's top regulated cryptocurrency trading platform and is dedicated to streamlining the trading experience and empowering clients with advanced technology, superior liquidity, and best-in-class security.

