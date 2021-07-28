Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Vibronyx, a veteran-owned supply chain technology and analytics services company, today announced the expansion of its agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to develop a Pilot of the Joint Food Management Systems (JFMS) enterprise supply chain visibility solution. This contract is a significant expansion of the three-phase R&D contract announced in March 2019.



To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Vibronyx, a veteran-owned supply chain technology and analytics services company, has expanded its agreement with the DLA to develop a Pilot of the Joint Food Management Systems enterprise supply chain visibility solution.

As part of the expansion, Vibronyx will facilitate a modernization strategy, solution roadmap and pilot execution across two task orders over the next 18 months.

This latest announcement represents the next stage in scaling Vibronyx's supply chain capabilities and solidifies the company as a strategic partner of choice for the DLA.

Click image above to view full announcement.

Vibronyx is a minority- and veteran-owned technology and analytics service company helping clients solve the world's toughest supply chain transformation challenges. With deep domain experience and advanced technology expertise, Vibronyx helps organizations drive resilience and digital transformation across the entire enterprise. Vibronyx provides strategic consulting, analytics services and its Vibronyx Procurement Control Tower solution to expand supply chain visibility across global networks, automate and orchestrate processes, foster intelligent decision making and empower proactive management of procurement relationships. Learn more at vibronyx.com.

Contacts:

media@vibronyx.com

Source: Vibronyx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91432