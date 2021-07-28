RISC-V Summit and DAC will feature hybrid in-person and virtual programs to reach people from around the globe

RISC-V International and the Design Automation Conference (DAC) today announced the co-location of the 2021 RISC-V Summit with the 58th DAC at Moscone West in San Francisco in December 2021. Both events will feature hybrid in-person and virtual activities to reach a global audience.

The RISC-V Summit will bring together the open-source community for three days of deep technical talks, industry updates, networking, and more. DAC annually brings together the community of industry, research, academia, and government to chart the changing nature of system and silicon design.

"Collaboration is one of our core values, so we're excited to bring the community together at the RISC-V Summit to discuss and share the latest RISC-V products, research and innovations that are driving the industry forward," said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V. "By co-locating with DAC and expanding our program to include both in-person and digital experiences, tech enthusiasts from around the world will have the opportunity to participate in the biggest RISC-V event of the year."

"DAC is the industry's essential hub for technical information, insights and networking that drives the future of electronics design," said Harry Foster, General Chair, 58th Design Automation Conference. "The co-location of these events provides attendees with a centralized location that enables them to gain broader exposure and expand connections across the entire design ecosystem. We are pleased to partner with RISC-V and offer our attendees an even richer event experience."

The RISC-V Summit will focus on RISC-V innovations that span across industries, organizations, workloads, and geographies. Attendees will learn about RISC-V technology advancements and new implementations in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, internet of things (IoT), security, cloud, high performance computing (HPC), and more. The RISC-V Summit will feature three days of exhibits, keynote presentations, speaking sessions, and tutorials with industry pioneers. Summit attendees will also have access to DAC's exhibits, Keynotes, SKYtalks, and networking opportunities, along with the SEMICON West expo.

The RISC-V Summit will take place from Monday, December 6 to Wednesday, December 8, while hybrid DAC will take place from Sunday, December 5 to Friday, December 10, 2021. Both the RISC-V Summit and DAC will be held in Moscone West Hall. Both events are co-located together with SEMICON West 2021, which is being held Tuesday, December 7 to Thursday, December 9 at Moscone's South Hall.

Registration for DAC will open September 7 and registration for the RISC-V Summit is now open. RISC-V Summit details on the program and sponsorship opportunities can be found at: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/riscv-summit/

The 2021 DAC program is now live and can be found at: https://www.dac.com/

About RISC-V International

RISC-V is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open collaboration. Founded in 2015, RISC-V International is composed of more than 1,800 members building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. The RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

RISC-V International, a non-profit organization controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of RISC-V International have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW SW ecosystem.

About Design Automation Conference (DAC):

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 150 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP), embedded systems and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).

Design Automation Conference acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

