JinkoSolar did not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which affirmed an International Trade Commission finding from 2020.From pv magazine USA JinkoSolar Holding Co. said in a statement that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a Rule 36 summary affirmance upholding the International Trade Commission's (ITC's) conclusion that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS. In March 2019, Hanwha initiated ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-1151 against JinkoSolar, LONGi ...

