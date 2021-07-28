The Film Detective: Fandor Announces Sponsorship at North Fork TV Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company's SVOD streaming service Fandor will be a sponsor at the 2021 North Fork TV Festival.

A celebration of independent scripted television and a champion in the elevation of independent creators, Fandor's sponsorship of the North Fork TV Festival, Aug. 4-6, marks the first in a series of upcoming festivals the Company will attend since its acquisition by Cinedigm in January 2021.

Fandor will be joined by key members of the entertainment industry, including Grammy and Emmy award-winning songwriter/composer and original cast member of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, Christopher Jackson, who will receive the North Fork TV Festival's The Ambassador of the Arts Award. Tony Award winner and celebrated television actress Patina Miller will also be honored with the 2021 Inspiration Award.

"We are thrilled to be a sponsor at the North Fork TV Festival and engage with the independent entertainment community in-person," said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor, "The Festival's dedication to emerging creators aligns perfectly with Fandor's mission to elevate voices in film and television and represents an opportunity to further heighten the work of the industry's most exciting creators."

Fandor's participation in the North Fork TV Festival is the latest in a series of strategic expansions by the service, most notably the upcoming relaunch of the Fandor app and the return of Fandor's digital publication Keyframe, coming later this summer.

The Fandor channel on Amazon Prime reports continued success, bringing independent films to 60,000+ subscribers, including upcoming New to Fandor arrivals. Recently available is the action-packed documentary about a band of wrestlers living out their wild dreams under the lights in How to Start a Small Business (2021). Highly anticipated documentaries coming to Fandor this summer also include My Name is Jonah (2014) and The Tale of the Dog (2020), coming Aug. 1.

To learn more about Fandor, visit https://www.fandor.com/. For more information about the North Fork TV Festival, visit https://www.northfork.tv/.

Media Contact:

Kerry Ryan

kryan@cinedigm.com

About Fandor

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. A wholly owned division of Cinedigm, Fandor offers dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites available on Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at https://www.fandor.com/.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

