SUZOHAPP to Focus Initial Deployments Across its Extensive Network of Casinos and Gaming Facilities in and Around Las Vegas

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Green Globe International, Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII), the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting TobaccoTM, today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with SUZOHAPP Gaming Solutions, LLC, a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of gaming, amusement, and sports betting products for over 60 years, to rollout the Company's HempBoxTM CBD vending machines across its extensive network of casinos and gaming facilities. The Company's HempBoxTM CBD vending machines will sell some of the highest quality and best recognized CBD, CBG products, including the Real StuffTM hemp smokables.







SUZOHAPP-Branded HempBoxTM

SUZOHAPP's initial deployments will focus on its established customer base in and around the Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area and beyond, where it has been recognized by the city's casino industry for decades as the leading provider of hardware solutions for the casinos. The Company noted that it will continue to pursue partnerships with established players with long histories of success in their respective industries, such as SUZOHAPP.

"As a leading supplier of engineered component solutions for gaming customers worldwide, SUZOHAPP is uniquely positioned to establish the company's distribution network for its HempBoxesTM within the Las Vegas marketplace," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Green Globe International, Inc. "Based on preliminary feedback from our partners and prospective retailers, we will not only begin to recognize a new and high-margin revenue channel as early as the current fiscal quarter but will likely begin scaling the business with the addition of the next generation of HempBoxTM CBD vending machines to meet the growing demand for our solution from both new customers as well as those seeking to replace their existing CBD vending machine due to continued malfunctions and weak sell-through rates for their product offerings," concluded Mr. Piancone.

"The CBD market is growing exponentially and we believe there's a natural tie-in for our customers for a product like HempBoxTM. We are very excited for this partnership and all the possibilities it brings in this new sector," says Todd Sims, Vice President of Sales for SUZOHAPP.

About SUZOHAPP

SUZOHAPP is a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of gaming, amusement, and sports betting products. Serving operators and OEMs for over 60 years, SUZOHAPP carries a vast portfolio of components available for immediate distribution and for developing custom built solutions. More information, along with a comprehensive online components catalogue, is available at www.suzohapp.com. SUZOHAPP is owned by affiliates of ACON Investments, L.L.C., a Washington, D.C.- based international private equity investment firm that has responsibility for managing approximately $5.5 billion of capital. For more information, visit www.aconinvestments.com.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Co-Founder Jorge Olson

IR@HempaccoInc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Harry Tajyar

htajyar@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

