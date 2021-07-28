Anzeige
28.07.2021 | 17:31
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Directorate Change

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Directorate Change 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Directorate Change 
28-Jul-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 July 2021 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
Director Resignation 
 
 
The Board announces that Mr Mark Hutchinson, will retire from his role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with 
effect from 31 August 2021. This coincides with Mark leaving his role as Chair of Private Assets at M&G Alternative 
Investment Management Ltd, the Company's investment manager. 
 
The Board would like to thank Mark for his wise counsel, commitment and for his considerable contribution since the 
inception of the Company. 
 
The Nomination Committee has commenced the search process for an additional Non-Executive Director using an independent 
search consultancy to source candidates and, in due course, will consider replacing Mark. Any further updates will be 
announced to the market when available. 
 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07874 627 585 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary 
 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118687 
EQS News ID:  1222417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222417&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
