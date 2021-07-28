DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Directorate Change

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Directorate Change 28-Jul-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 July 2021 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Director Resignation The Board announces that Mr Mark Hutchinson, will retire from his role as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2021. This coincides with Mark leaving his role as Chair of Private Assets at M&G Alternative Investment Management Ltd, the Company's investment manager. The Board would like to thank Mark for his wise counsel, commitment and for his considerable contribution since the inception of the Company. The Nomination Committee has commenced the search process for an additional Non-Executive Director using an independent search consultancy to source candidates and, in due course, will consider replacing Mark. Any further updates will be announced to the market when available. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: BOA TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 118687 EQS News ID: 1222417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222417&application_name=news

