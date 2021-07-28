First North Denmark: HRC World Plc - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name GB00BZ3CDY20 HRC WORLD PLC The company is is given observation status because the company has disclosed its audited annual report, where it is stated that the requirement for additional funds constitutes a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 28 July 2021. ________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.