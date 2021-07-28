Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021
GlobeNewswire
28.07.2021 | 17:41
First North Denmark: HRC World Plc - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                    Name

GB00BZ3CDY20          HRC WORLD PLC



The company is is given observation status because the company has disclosed
its audited annual report, where it is stated that the requirement for
additional funds constitutes a material uncertainty that may cast significant
doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. 

According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 28 July 2021.

________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
