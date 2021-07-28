Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.07.2021
WKN: A1H886 ISIN: SE0001105511 Ticker-Symbol: Z03 
Frankfurt
28.07.21
08:13 Uhr
2,610 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2021 | 17:41
ZetaDisplay AB: Change of Control for ZetaDisplay's bond loan

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that Hanover Active Equity Fund II S.C.A. SICAV-RAIF through Alpha Acquisition AB has communicated by flagging notice that they own more than 50 percent of the shares and votes in ZetaDisplay AB (publ).

This means that a change of control has taken place in accordance with the terms of ZetaDisplay's bond loan, which expires in March 2023, which the bondholders will be informed about. The terms and conditions are available on ZetaDisplay's website https://ir.zetadisplay.com/offers.

Malmö, 28 July 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Emailper.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO
Phone +46 768-75 41 77
E-mailjacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-maildaniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

Attachment

  • 20210728 ZD change of control (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71b97043-121b-4c48-941a-f49d5c94e404)

