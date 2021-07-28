Sword Group

Results for the Second Quarter of 2021



Outperformance in terms of organic growth: +24.7%



RESULTS



SECOND QUARTER 2021



Consolidated Revenue: €51.5 million



Organic Growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +24.7%



Profitability (EBITDA Margin): 12.9%



FIRST SEMESTER 2021



Consolidated Revenue: €98.9 million



Organic Growth on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates: +20.9%



Profitability (EBITDA Margin): 13.3%



1ST SEMESTER ACCOUNTS

H1 (1) €m 2021 2020 (2) Revenue 98.9 81.8 EBITDA 13.2 10.6 EBITDA margin 13.3% 13.0%

(1) Non-audited figures - (2) 2020 figures from the 2021 perimeter adjusted with the exchange rate variation

ANALYSIS

In the first half of 2021, the Group achieved organic growth of +20.9% in relation to a budget of 13%, and showed profitability of 13.3% in relation to a budget of 13%.

This outperformance concerns all the entities of the Group and illustrates an extremely robust backlog. The very Large Account positioning of the Group explains these excellent dynamics.

The R&D initiative managed by Sword GRC is an alternative to the Group's acquisition policy. The plan must hence pave the way for significant outperformance in relation to the Business Plan presented on 25 January last.

POST-CLOSURE EVENTS

The integration of the Swiss company AiM, acquired on 20 July last, is in the course of completion according to our plans.

2021 OUTLOOK

The Group will outperform in 2021 in relation to the targets budgeted.



Agenda



09/09/21: Meeting to present the Half-Yearly Results for 2021 at 10:00am



25/10/21: Publication of Q3 2021 Results





