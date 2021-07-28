- (PLX AI) - Suez half year revenue EUR 8,711 million vs. estimate EUR 8,634 million.
- • Half year EBIT EUR 798 million
|18:04
|Suez Half Year EBITDA EUR 1,601 Million
|20.07.
|The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) Declares Veolia's Proposed Takeover Bid for Suez Compliant
Regulatory News:
Veolia (Paris:VIE):
The project to build the world champion of ecological transformation is entering a decisive phase.
On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the AMF declared the public...
|15.07.
|Prezero nach Suez-Übernahme mit zwei Milliarden € Umsatz
|Prezero hat seine Umsätze im letzten Jahr um mehr als ein Drittel auf 700 Mio € gesteigert. Das meldet die Schwarz-Gruppe. Durch die jüngst vollzogene Übernahme der Suez-Aktivitäten in mehreren europäischen...
|12.07.
|SUEZ -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of SUEZ
|09.07.
|SUEZ -- Moody's affirms SUEZ's Baa1 ratings; stable outlook
