- (PLX AI) - Vallourec Q2 EBIT EUR 200 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 51 million
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 475-525 million
|8,260
|8,400
|19:14
|8,280
|8,405
|19:14
|18:17
|VALLOUREC: Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report (half-year ended 30 June 2021)
Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report(half-year ended 30 June 2021)
Boulogne-Billancourt (France), July 28th
2021 - The Vallourec Interim financial report ended 30...
|18:16
|Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report (half-year ended 30 June 2021)
|18:10
|Vallourec Q2 EBITDA EUR 148 Million
|18:05
|VALLOUREC: Vallourec reports second quarter and first half 2021 results
Boulogne-Billancourt (France), July
28th
2021 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today its...
|18:04
|VALLOUREC SA
|8,240
|-2,72 %